Edinburg High, Economedes high school looking for new football coaches

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Two Edinburg high schools are looking for new head football coaches. Both jobs will include athletic coordinator titles.

The positions for Edinburg High and Economedes High were posted to the Edinburg Consolidated School District’s website on Monday.

J.J. Leija was the most recent coach for the Edinburg High Bobcats. Their season ended after the University Interscholastic League barred the team from the playoffs after an Edinburg player attacked a referee during the team’s final regular season game.



The State Executive Committee later issued penalties and punishments in response.

The discipline included not only senior football player Emmanuel Duron, but Coach Leija and the entire Edinburg High School athletics program.

Leija received a public reprimand and was placed on probation for the 2021-2022 school year.

The Edinburg High School Athletic Department also received a public reprimand and probation for all athletic activities for two years.

KVEO reached out to Edinburg CISD for comment as to why the jobs were posted. Public information officer Romeo Cantu said the district is not allowed to comment on personnel related issues.