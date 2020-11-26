Frontline worker gives birth to twins during pandemic, thankful for healthy babies

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Pregnancy can be a stressful time even under normal circumstances, but for Laura Gomez, a registered nurse at DHR medical center, working in one of the hardest hit areas of the state at the height of the pandemic was anything but normal.

Laura Gomez and her twin daughters, Andrea and Luciana. Courtesy Laura Gomez

“Being pregnant during this year, this wasn’t a year I would have specifically said was a good year to become pregnant,” said Gomez.

Even though Gomez wasn’t working directly with COVID-19 patients in her duties as a pre-operations nurse, at the start of the pandemic just being around someone you didn’t know could be risky.

“There was a lot of fear and anxiety knowing that there was so much unknown about Covid,” said Gomez, “and we were taking all the precautions to stay safe but the possibility of getting sick was, of course, high.”

The prospect of having twins was the reminder her and her husband needed to stay positive and look forward to a brighter future.

In the face of the uncertainty of a pandemic, Gomez was thankful for the uncertainty of having twins.

“This pregnancy was a surprise and twins was a surprise but it ended up being a blessing. We can get through this. just staying positive, we would make it through the situation,” said Gomez.

She has a message for all the expecting mothers out there.

“Mom’s are resilient, we’re strong, we can do this and just stay focused on the positives.”

Gomez tells Valley Central that after 13 days in the NICU, Andrea and Luciana are going home the night before thanksgiving.