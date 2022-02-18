EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a crash that sent one firefighter to the hospital on Friday.

According to a release, a single-car rollover crash took place near FM 490 and Expressway 83 on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say firefighters were returning from Hargill where they responded to a house fire.

The firefighter was the only occupant of the vehicle that rolled over. He was transported to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is being further investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety.