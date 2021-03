EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Fire Department responded to an 18-wheeler that caught fire Tuesday morning.

Fire Chief Shawn Snider said there are no reported injuries.

The 18-wheeler is off I-69 and Alberta northbound in Edinburg. Officials say the exit is currently closed.

Please be advised an 18 wheeler is on Fire, off I-69 and Alberta north bound. This exit is closed, drivers can exit on Owassa.



Please be mindful of emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/6NqBrQDVRA — City of Edinburg (@cityofedinburg) March 9, 2021

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were provided.