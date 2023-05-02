EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg confirmed in a Facebook post the passing of Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider.

The post read:

Rest in peace, Fire Chief Shawn Snider. Your courage, leadership, and dedication to serving our community will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to your family, friends, fellow firefighters, and Edinburg FD staff during this difficult time. Thank you for your service, and may you rest easy knowing that you made a difference in our world. We love you Chief. City of Edinburg

The city of Edinburg told ValleyCentral that they will release an official statement later in the day.