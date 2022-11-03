EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifth grader Mia Martinez is making a difference in her classrooms with plenty of innovative ideas and projects.

At age 10 she’s already learning to help those around her who are less fortunate.

Mia is a new student at Carmen Avila Elementary at Edinburg CISD and has already shown a huge initiative for making a difference in school and with classmates. She recently transferred from La Joya ISD and noticed right away how she could make a difference in her new school.

“They noticed that they didn’t have kids on pajama day. They either didn’t have any or needed new ones, and I thought it would be a really good idea for me to put this pajama drive together so they could have nice new pajamas,” said Mia.

With the help of friends and family, Mia was able to meet the goal of collecting 36 sets of pajamas, one for each class in her school. The pajamas will be given to a needy child in each class.

However this is not Mia’s first drive, she has done other drives including a turkey drive around Thanksgiving and a coat drive to help people stay warm during the winter.

“She’s a phenomenal young lady. She’s got a bright future ahead of her. She’s a go-getter. She’s always trying to find new ways to help people to bring people together,” said Ramiro Leal, principal at Carmen Avila Elementary.

Mia is the first Reading Millionaire at her school this year and was recently elected as her class president. She said that will make it easier to keep helping her classmates and continue making a difference.

“The counselor at Emiliano Zapata Elementary school in La Joya ISD just inspires me the most. She was there for me all my life, and I love my parents too. They’re amazing. She was like my best friend,” said Mia.

Mia added that she hopes to become a judge when she grows up.

Teachers encourage kids to follow their dreams and motivate them to help others.