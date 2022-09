EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has temporarily closed a roadway due to a car fire.

According to the Facebook post by Edinburg Fire Department, the car fire occurred by Monte Cristo and Mon Mack and both roads will be temporarily closed.

No injuries were reported, according to the post.

As stated in the post, Edinburg FD advise the public to be cautious and expect a 30 minute delay.

