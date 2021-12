EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man has been transported to a local hospital after a structure fire in Edinburg.

Edinburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the 1100 block of E. Schunior Street on Thursday afternoon.

A 60-year-old man has been transported to a local hospital in serious condition, according to officials with the City of Edinburg.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.