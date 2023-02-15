EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg doctor was sentenced for his role in a $170,000 kickback scheme, federal records show.

Eugene Mackie was sentenced Monday to four years of probation on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, according to federal records.

A criminal information sheet obtained by ValleyCentral stated that the kickback scheme occurred from January 2011 through August 2013.

The document stated that Mackie agreed to sign health referrals and authorizations in relation to home health agencies that were owned and controlled by other co-conspirators.

In exchange, he was given access to patients at adult day care facilities owned by the co-conspirators, and submitted claims to Medicaid for items and services, the document stated.

Mackie was said to have received approximately $170,000 from Medicaid from the prescription of items and services, such as hearing aids, to beneficiaries at the day care facilities.

As part of his sentencing, Mackie was ordered to pay $70,000 in restitution in yearly installments throughout his probation, records show.