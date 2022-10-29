EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg detention officer was arrested and placed on leave without pay after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old, according to a City of Edinburg news release.

Roberto Guerra, a three-year employee, was arrested Saturday morning.

Edinburg police say Guerra is accused of slapping the teen on Oct. 3 while he was in the juvenile processing area of the department.

According to the release, the juvenile was in custody for resisting arrest and one count of harassment on a public servant when he was slapped.

Guerra was placed on leave without pay and currently pending the decision of the administrative investigation.

Saturday afternoon he was arraigned by Municipal Court Judge Hector Bustos and transported to the Hidalgo County Detention Center.

Guerra was given a $2,500 personal recognizance bond.