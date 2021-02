EDINBURG, Texas — On Sunday the city of Edinburg announced they will delay opening times of non-essential facilities.

The city said offices such as city hall, parks and recreational buildings, the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library, and Edinburg Municipal Court will open on Monday, Feb. 15 at 12 p.m.

If travel is necessary, the public is urged to be cautious and consider all weather and travel-related warnings before heading out the roadways, said the city’s news release.