Edinburg Cultural Arts Center to celebrate a virtual Veterans Day

EDINBURG, Texas — The city of Edinburg’s Cultural Arts Center is ensuring veterans are celebrated this year despite the pandemic. Officials with the Cultural Arts Center said the Veterans’ Day Parade will take place but in a virtual setting.

Staff said they hope to feature a live portion for the virtual parade. Right now they are asking for veteran photo submissions to be featured in the virtual celebration.

Magdiel Castle, Assistant Director of Cultural Arts said, “The portraits will be mainly be of veterans or active military. These pictures will be utilized during the virtual parade as we provide a segment of veterans. Then the segment of fallen heroes and in a segment of let’s say marching bands or performances that are sent to us.”

The virtual event is scheduled for Nov. 11. For more information on how you can be featured click here.

