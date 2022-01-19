Edinburg COVID testing site closed Friday

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Drive-Thru testing site at the Edinburg Municipal Park will be closed Friday because of expected severe cold weather.

The site will be closed on Friday, Jan. 21, and will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 8 a.m. as weather permits, a release by the Hidalgo County Commissioners Court said.

Officials said anyone with an appointment for Friday can go to the site anytime on Thursday, Jan. 20 to get tested.

Anyone interested in getting tested, must make an appointment and pre-register here. Those without internet access can call 1-800-635-8611 to pre-register.

