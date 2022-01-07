Edinburg city manager transitioning into new position with UTRGV

HALRINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg City Manager, Ron Garza, announced Friday morning that he accepted a new position with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Through a press conference, Garza told the over 1,000 city employees and public that he would be taking on a new role at the University.

“It is truly with a heavy heart that I will be leaving my role as city manager… but I’m equally excited for the roll that I’ll be taking undertaking there at UTRGV,” said Garza.

Garza took on the role as city manager two years ago. He said he would be helping in the process of finding his successor.

Garza says the reason he chose to transition into the new position was because of the “amazing professional opportunity” and to spend more time with his family.

“I am going into an amazing role that is going to make amazing impact,” said Garza.

Garza and Mayor Ramiro Garza emphasized that they will do their best to continue operations as normal until a new city manager is selected.

Garza will start his role as the new Associate Vice President of Workforce and Economic Development in March.

“We are going to do a national search to find the next city manager for the city of Edinburg,” said Mayor Garza. “We are going to do everything that we can to continue the services to our residents.”