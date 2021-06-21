Edinburg City Council declares June 27 as ‘Pro-life Apostolate Day’

by: Samantha Garza

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg City Councilmembers declared June 27 as Pro-life Apostolate Day, during a regular city meeting.

The item was presented as a proclamation as requested by the Holy Family Pro-life Apostolate, which is part of the Catholic Diocese of Brownsville.

During the reading of the proclamation, Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina said he was committed to make the city a “sanctuary city for the unborn.”

In addition, Molina read the proclamation which stated that “Pro-life Apostolate Day” will remind “our community the vital importance of every human life, in every stage from the womb to tomb.”

Councilmember David White, Mayor Pro-Tem Jorge Salinas, and Councilmember Johnny Garcia all said that they supported the cause and the proclamation.

