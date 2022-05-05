EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Mayor and Council have appointed a new city secretary following an Executive Session Thursday.

Clarice Yvette Balderas was appointed as city secretary following the promotion of Myra L. Ayala who previously held the position.

Balderas is a graduate of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley and most recently served as an Administrative Assistant in the City of Edinburg, according to a press release from the city of Edinburg.

Balderas has also worked alongside the community within the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District as a substitute teacher and student tea.

During her 15 years of experience with the Edinburg City Secretary Department, Ms. Balderas was cross-trained and worked within the different areas of the department. She is knowledgeable of the duties and responsibilities that this crucial position entails Edinburg City Manager Myra L. Ayala.

Throughout her career, Balderas has attended numerous courses and training that will support her in her new job title.

Training and courses include the Public Information Officer Course, the Texas Department of State Election Law Seminars for Cities and Schools, the Texas Municipal Clerks Association Election Law Seminar, Vital Statistics and Passport Trainings, and was also a member of the Lower Rio Grande Valley City Secretaries Association.