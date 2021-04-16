Edinburg CISD vaccinates high school seniors and marks 20,000 vaccines given

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — On Friday the Edinburg CISD marked a major milestone in its vaccination efforts. The district has vaccinated all of their 18-year-old seniors who wanted a COVID-19 vaccination.

Now the district, in a partner ship with DHR Health, is looking to move onto those age 16 and older.

“We want to make sure that our high school seniors go off into the college level vaccinated and protected wherever they go,” said Dr. Anthony Garza, Director of COVID-19 Preparedness and Response for Edinburg CISD.

Also on Friday, the district surpassed 20,000 vaccine doses through their community clinics. The district hosted 18 clinics since late January.

School board president Miguel Farias said it has been quite a feat but well worth it.