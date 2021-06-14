Edinburg CISD to purchase school supplies for all students

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees authorized school supplies to be purchased for all registered students.

The Board approved $683,000 to buy school supplies for the upcoming school year during its Regular Board Meeting on June 8.

Edinburg CISD will provide school supplies for approximately 33,000 students.

The distribution of the school supplies will take place in August during the start of classes.

Items provided will include pencils, pens, erasers, crayons, composition books, scissors, glue sticks, and rulers. Items provided will depend on grade level.

Edinburg CISD Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas thanked the board and issued a statement on the hope he has in making a difference for students with the supplies.

“Thank you to our Board of Trustees for their continued generosity and support of all our students and their parents,” said Salinas. “We hope purchasing these school supplies for every child in our District will help our families financially as they begin to recover from the impact of COVID-19.”

