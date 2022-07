HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (ECISD) will provide students with school supplies for the upcoming school year.

The ECISD has joined several Rio Grande Valley districts in an effort to provide all students with school supplies for the 2022-2023 school year.

Among the supplies provided are crayons, glue, scissors, pencils notebooks, kleenex, and more.