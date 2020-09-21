Edinburg CISD receives award for visual arts curriculum

Edinburg North High School Art III Drawing students work on their projects for the Texas Art Education Association’s Visual Art Scholastic Event (VASE) state contest during the 2019-2020 school year. (Courtesy Photo)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District was honored with a recognition for the visual arts curriculum.

The Texas Art Education Association (TAEA) awarded the district with the TAEA District of Distinction Award.

The association only chooses 42 districts across the state for the distinction. Edinburg CISD is among two in the Rio Grande Valley, according to the release.

“We are excited and honored to receive this award from the Texas Art Education Association,” said ECISD Fine Arts Director Nelinda Villarreal in the release. “This is something that is really special. It’s special for our visual arts teachers. It’s a testament to their hard work and dedication that they do every day in the classroom, inspiring and nurturing the creativity of our students.”

The award is meant to highlight the education that integrates visual arts curriculum to encourage students’ creativity and address different learning styles.

Edinburg CISD mentions they offer several fine arts courses from elementary to high school, including music, choir, mariachi, guitar, art, band and orchestra.

