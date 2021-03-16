COVID INFO COVID INFO

Edinburg CISD receives additional 2,000 Moderna vaccines

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has received an additional 2,000 Moderna vaccines on Tuesday morning.

Red wristbands are being distributed for FIRST DOSE COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic to take place Tuesday.

Those people receiving a red wristband will proceed to line up for their vaccinations Tuesday. Those receiving a yellow wristband will be vaccinated from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.

Pre-registration took place Tuesday morning at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.

Officials distributed wristbands to those who qualify under the following conditions:

  • School and child care personnel
  • Frontline healthcare workers
  • People 50 years or older
  • People 18 years and older with a health condition

All wristbands have been distributed.

