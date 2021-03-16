Edinburg CISD receives additional 2,000 Moderna vaccines

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District has received an additional 2,000 Moderna vaccines on Tuesday morning.
Red wristbands are being distributed for FIRST DOSE COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinic to take place Tuesday.
Those people receiving a red wristband will proceed to line up for their vaccinations Tuesday. Those receiving a yellow wristband will be vaccinated from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 17.
Pre-registration took place Tuesday morning at the Richard R. Flores Stadium.
Officials distributed wristbands to those who qualify under the following conditions:
- School and child care personnel
- Frontline healthcare workers
- People 50 years or older
- People 18 years and older with a health condition
All wristbands have been distributed.