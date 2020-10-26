Edinburg CISD postpones Vela High School football activities after reports of COVID-19 cases

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) announced Monday afternoon that they will be postponing Vela High School football practices until further notice.

The football game scheduled for Oct. 29 was also canceled after reports of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“The district has notified all affected students, parents, and employees. The safety of our students and staff is always the district’s top priority.” said a written statement by district officials.