EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Robb Elementary school shooting that devasted Uvalde last year has prompted schools nationwide to enhance their own security measures and medical responses.

Edinburg CISD held a Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training for police officers on Saturday at the Anne L. Magee Elementary School to teach them how to assess medical injuries.

School nurses, sports trainers and counselors were also trained and certified.

Edinburg CISD Chief of Police Ricardo Perez Jr. told Valley Central, “SWAT operators are to engage in an active shoot, right? What we want them to learn now, once they’ve completed the mission of stopping a potential shooter, is to stop people that are bleeding – stop the dying basically.”

During the classroom training, school officials were taught various life-saving strategies like applying a tourniquet and how to administer Narcan, a medicinal spray used to treat a narcotic overdose.

Antonio Carrizales, Edinburg CISD Detective Sergeant said, “This is a great training because now, it kind of gives you a different perspective of it. It prepares you now to be more mindful of the people that are injured, and ‘What am I going to do to help them out?’”

The team was also put through multiple active-shooter scenarios that allowed officers to effectively neutralize threats, formulate treatment decisions, and treat multiple casualties.

“You’re not just a police officer anymore,” CPR Plus LLC instructor, Daniel Puentes said. “Now, you’re also medically trained to respond to this. Our job is to supplement their training to step them up to the level where we can provide effective support for the ambulance when it arrives, or the helicopter or other incoming agencies.”

Although this training will prepare staff for a mass casualty, school police say the district’s primary goal is to prevent situations like these from happening in the first place.

Edinburg CISD Chief Perez added, “We want our community to be aware that we’re doing everything we can take to keep our campuses safe with fencing; with a raptor system checking system, with surveillance cameras, and an armed police officer at all Edinburg CISD facilities.”