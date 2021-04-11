COVID INFO COVID INFO

Edinburg CISD partners with city to host second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

by: Victoria Lopez

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)- The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District and the city of Edinburg will host a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine will be distributed at the Community Vaccine Clinic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.

The Community Vaccine Clinic is located at Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg.

The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to individuals who have previously attended the distribution of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on March 16.

Individuals must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID, matching the vaccination card to the clinic to receive the second dose.

