Edinburg CISD partners with city to host second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO)- The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District and the city of Edinburg will host a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine will be distributed at the Community Vaccine Clinic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13.
The Community Vaccine Clinic is located at Richard R. Flores Stadium, 1800 S. Stadium Drive in Edinburg.
The second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to individuals who have previously attended the distribution of the Moderna vaccine at Vela High School on March 16.
Individuals must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card and a photo ID, matching the vaccination card to the clinic to receive the second dose.