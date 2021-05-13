Edinburg CISD opens pre-K enrollment to 3-year-olds

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District will offer prekindergarten enrollment to three-year-olds for Fall 2021.

Starting this coming school year, three-year-olds will be able to attend full-day prekindergarten, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and after-school instruction periods at all elementary schools in the district.

Children from surrounding communities may also enroll. The only requirement is that the child is three years old by September 1.

School busses for pre-K students are available to Edinburg residents and have an additional monitor riding in the bus to ensure students’ safety.

ECISD Superintendent Mario Salinas said the decision to welcome three-year-olds came from an effort to provide high-quality services for the district.

He added that getting students started in school sooner would lead to better opportunities in the long run.

“We feel the earlier we start training our students in reading, writing and math the chances of …attending college increases,” said Salinas. “[The parents] demand that we have high-quality after-school programs. They are also demanding that we have high-quality early childhood programs.”

To register a student, you can visit an ECISD school or call (956) 289-2300.