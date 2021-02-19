Closing or Delays

Edinburg CISD names new superintendent

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Source: Edinburg CISD

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (Edinburg CISD) Board of Trustees approved Dr. Mario Salinas as the district’s 20th Superintendent of Schools on Feb. 16., said the district’s news release.

“I am excited to get going and take this District to another level of quality,” said Dr. Salinas. “As a former high school principal, I am different from the 19 other superintendents that I followed. Most of those had the elementary experience. I am coming in here as a superintendent with a high school principalship experience, which is the same job, but a different perspective.”

Dr. Salinas has worked in various capacities for Edinburg CISD, including high school science teacher, head varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, and principal at Edinburg North High School for almost 10 years, said the district.

The district added that Dr. Salinas recently served as the Assistant Superintendent for Support Services, where he managed all aspects of the District’s operations since 2005.

He received his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree in educational administration, and his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Texas-Pan American.

