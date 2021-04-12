Edinburg CISD named one of the Best Communities for Music Education

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District named one of the Best Communities for Music Education in the U.S. for the sixth consecutive year.

Edinburg CISD is one of the 686 school districts across the nation recognized for its outstanding music education programs, according to the National Association of Music Merchants.

The district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class preparation, instruction time, facilities, and more to qualify for the Best Communities designation. School officials were reviewed and verified by the Texas Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

Edinburg CISD offers several fine arts courses that begin at the elementary school level and continue into high school, including music, choir, mariachi, guitar, art, band and orchestra.

Continuing to have many challenges this year the school district continued to create opportunities for students to shine by offering music education in a virtual setting. Many officials congratulated the school.

“Congratulations to an amazing and talented group of music educators at Edinburg CISD! I am so proud of the passion, dedication, and perseverance that is demonstrated every day to our students,” stated ECISD Fine Arts Director Nelinda Villarreal.

The district as well received the 2020 District of Distinction Award from the Texas Art Education Association. They were among 42 other school districts in the state.

According to the TAEA, only the top four percent of the state’s districts received the honor of providing a well-rounded education that advocates an integrated visual arts curriculum to inspires creativity and reach all different learners.

For more information on the Edinburg CISD Fine Arts Programs, call (956) 289- 2300.