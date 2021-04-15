Edinburg CISD marks 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District announced a milestone taking place on April 16.

The district said they will have administered 20,000 doses on Friday through its highly successful COVID-19 Community Vaccine Clinics.

According to the district, since Jan. 27 they have operated 18 vaccine clinics, 12 first-dose, and 6 second-dose clinics.

“We owe it to our community to do our part to help stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said ECISD Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas. “We have the expertise, the registered nurses, the police officers, and the facilities, so let’s put them to use for a terrific cause.”

The district’s clinics have averaged about 300 doses an hour, allowing nurses to distribute 1,000 vaccinations in approximately 3 hours.

Additionally, district employees and high school seniors age 18 who wanted to get vaccinated have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, said the news release.

“Of our 5,000 employees, over 4,300 wanted a vaccine. This means that 100% of our staff that is back on campus working that wants a vaccine is vaccinated,” Salinas said.