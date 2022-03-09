EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg CISD announced on Wednesday that they will make the current mask mandate optional.

“The district will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect the safety and well being of our students and staff,” said Edinburg CISD Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas in a media release. “After careful consideration, based on new guidance from the CDC, and a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the district has decided to make the use of masks optional.”

Students, parents, staff and visitors may still wear a mask if they choose to.

The release said that the sanitization of facilities, classrooms and buses will continue, and the district will continue social distancing and emphasizing proper hand washing.

According to the release, Edinburg CISD will continue following CDC guidelines, and “reserves the right to reinstate the mask mandate in the event of a COVID-19 surge.”