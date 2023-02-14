EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District middle school was placed on lockdown early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Edinburg police responded to a theft at an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts store in the 1310 W. Monte Cristo Road around 10:38 a.m.

Authorities cleared the call and later located the suspects vehicle at the 3700 block of Faith Hill Street, police said.

Edinburg police say they attempted to contact the man, but he fled and a foot pursuit began.

“Edinburg PD then contacted the Edinburg CISD Police Department to advise them of the incident which was unfolding in the area of B.L Garza Middle School,” the release said.

Several calls of a possible “active shooter” at the school were received during the search of the suspect.

Law enforcement arrived at the school and the campus was placed on lockdown.

“The campus was placed on lockdown regarding the foot pursuit in the area, but no active shooter incident ever existed,” Edinburg PD stated.

The man was later apprehended with no further incident.