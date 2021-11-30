Edinburg CISD goes door-to-door for Migrant Neighborhood Recruitment

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District began their annual door-to-door migrant recruitment process. The goal of the recruitment is to reach more migrant families in need.

“Most of the time it’s going to be a no, but we do find them like earlier today we did find one family and we tried to see if they were home but they’re not home either,” said Romelia Torres, Migrant Clerk at Longoria Middle School.

Torres explained many times they will not find migrant families in the neighborhood recruitment, but they do find some who qualify for assistance from the Migrant Education Program.

Migrant families leave home often to work in the fields, so the Migrant Education Program is geared towards helping migrant students keep up in school.

“If they take the whole family to work and come back home, they qualify,” said Torres.

Migrant Education Coordinator, Patricio R. Escamilla, III, said the program offers technology for remote learning, basic school supplies, and counselors.

“Greatest assets has been high school, middle school counselors that guide our migrant students every step of the way,” said Escamilla.

The program was founded in the 1960s according to Escamilla and accepts students year-round.

“They have an early withdraw or late entry type of effect and every migrant education program has to come up with a policy to address that particular facet of migrant families,” said Escamilla.

Escamilla said that he has seen elementary school students working in the fields and believes all students deserve the chance to be successful in school.

“It’s important to search, find, and recruit migrant families so that they know we have supplemental services so that they’re up to the same par as anybody else,” said Escamilla.

Find more information on how to sign up for this program here.