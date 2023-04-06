EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District employee was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

According to Lisa Ayala, the school district spokeswoman, the employee was arrested Thursday afternoon and then arraigned. The employee’s bond was set at $90,000.

“An Edinburg CISD employee has resigned after being arrested by ECISD police,” Ayala told ValleyCentral.

The district has not disclosed the identity of the employee at this time.

ValleyCentral will provide updates as they become available.