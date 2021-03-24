Edinburg CISD celebrates one year of free meals to students

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) celebrated one year of serving free meals to students.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has distributed meals five days a week to students.

District officials said about 30,000 meals a day are distributed to the community as a way to help struggling families.

“This program started because when the pandemic started, a lot of families lost their businesses and their jobs and this is a way of Edinburg CISD helping those families with the meals for their homes,” said Dr. Anthony Garza, COVID-19 director.

The district is currently allowing in-person instruction but officials said only about 20% of students are participating in that option.