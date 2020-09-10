Edinburg CISD bus drivers play new role amid remote learning

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) bus drivers are stepping into a new role to continue offering support to students as online learning is implemented.

Bus routes stopped during remote learning, however, bus drivers are now helping provide Wi-Fi services and distributing school supplies, equipment, school meals and picking up and dropping off homework.

“That’s very important because a lot of these children don’t have the ability to [come] and to get them,” said Miguel Farias, ECISD School Board Member.

The district says about 1,5000 students are utilizing the services provided by the transportation staff.