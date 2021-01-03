Edinburg CISD board of trustees delays spring semester

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Edinburg CISD

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-The Edinburg Consolidated School District board of trustees voted to postpone the beginning of the spring semester at a special meeting held on Saturday.

Edinburg CISD officials meet to discuss reopening of schools

During the meeting, the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees voted to postpone, until Jan. 13.

However, they did not make a decision as to whether the district will utilize Spring Break and Easter vacation days as make-up days or if they will extend the year seven additional days.

The concern comes after the rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Hidalgo County.

The board also voted unanimously to give the superintendent the authority to have staff go to campus during the time off, to allow students to continue to receive meals.

The Executive Board of the school board will meet with the administration to determine their course of action, as far as how employees are going to return to work on Jan. 13.

To watch the complete meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday