Edinburg CISD board of trustees delays spring semester

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)-The Edinburg Consolidated School District board of trustees voted to postpone the beginning of the spring semester at a special meeting held on Saturday.

During the meeting, the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees voted to postpone, until Jan. 13.

However, they did not make a decision as to whether the district will utilize Spring Break and Easter vacation days as make-up days or if they will extend the year seven additional days.

The concern comes after the rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Hidalgo County.

The board also voted unanimously to give the superintendent the authority to have staff go to campus during the time off, to allow students to continue to receive meals.

The Executive Board of the school board will meet with the administration to determine their course of action, as far as how employees are going to return to work on Jan. 13.

To watch the complete meeting, click here.