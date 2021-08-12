Edinburg CISD approves motion to require masks in schools

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Edinburg CISD board members held an emergency meeting Thursday where they passed a motion to require masks and to authorize legal action against Gov. Greg Abbott.

Both motions passed unanimously.

The resolution states teachers, students, and visitors will be required to use masks when on school property.

No details of the legal action were discussed.

Members of the board also expressed concern over the growing cases and asked the district to look into the possibility of offering virtual learning.