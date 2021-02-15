Edinburg CISD announces virtual spelling bee winners

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) recently announced the winners of their 28th Annual District Spelling Bee.

The virtual competition, which was held for the first time, allowed 48 students to participate from home in an online testing platform developed by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Library Services Department hosted the livestreamed event, which allowed students to compete on any device with internet access from home, said the district’s news release.

“It was nerve-racking sometimes, and sometimes it was exciting. It was an experience,” said Jessica Thomas, a South Middle School student who earned first place. “In all honesty, I just never expected it to happen.”

The district said the following five students will be representing Edinburg CISD at the Regional Spelling Bee competition:

First Place – Jessica Thomas, a sixth-grader at South Middle School

Second Place – Steel Alsbury, a seventh-grader at Brewster School

Third Place – Joshua Rosales, a seventh-grader at Garza Middle School

Fourth Place – Marcos Gutierrez, a fifth-grader at De Zavala Elementary School

Fifth Place – Alexa Sanchez, a fifth-grader at De Escandon Elementary School

These students will advance to the Rio Grande Valley 33rd Annual Regional Spelling Bee on March 6.