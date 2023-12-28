EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is urging its citizens to recycle their Christmas trees this season.

The Tree Recycling program encourages residents to transform their festive evergreens into valuable mulch.

Beginning January 1 through the 26, residents can drop off their bare Christmas trees at the following locations:

Resource Recovery Center, located at 3102 S. Business 281

Edinburg Regional Landfill, located at 8601 N. Jasman Rd.

Edinburg Nature Trail Park, located at 1300 N. Doolittle Rd.

To recycle a tree, residents must ensure that all ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands, and flocking are removed from the trees.

If the tree exceeds 6 feet, homeowners should cut it in half before dropping it off. Bagging of trees is not permitted.

The drop-off locations are open Monday through Friday, with varying weekend hours.

The Resource Recovery Center will accept trees from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will also accept from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The Edinburg Regional Landfill will accept trees from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. They will also accept from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekends.

Edinburg Nature Trail Park will accept trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No live wreaths, garlands, or plants will be accepted as part of the program.