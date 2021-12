EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will hold their Christmas Market on Saturday.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Edinburg City Hall Courtyard (415 W. University Drive), according to a tweet from the City of Edinburg.

The Christmas Market will feature food trucks, vendors, music, games, light displays and pictures with Santa, the tweet stated.

The event will be free.

For more information, call (956) 383 – 6246.