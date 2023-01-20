EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Health System Children’s hospital reopened their Ronald McDonald Family Room on Thursday in Edinburg.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room allows families to rest and recharge near the patient room’s. Families can eat, shower or sleep in newly opened room while waiting for the recovery of their loved one.

“Together with South Texas Health System Children’s, we can help Rio Grande Valley families stay close to each other through the biggest challenge of their lives,” said Michelle Horine, Chief Executive Officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities South Texas. “The Ronald McDonald Family Room supports the needs of our families by providing a place for them to step away from the hospital atmosphere into a calming recharge area.”

The family room includes a living room, kitchen and dining area, private shower, napping and quiet rooms, washer and dryer, TV room, coffee station, charging station, and complimentary snacks and drinks.

The space will be open between 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.