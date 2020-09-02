Edinburg Chamber to support four businesses during monthly Chamber Raid event

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Chamber Ambassadors announced they will be supporting more than one business this month at their September Curbside Chamber Raid.

The following restaurants will participate in the month long event:

Pieology – August 31 through September 4

Schlotzsky’s – September 7 through 11

La Cabana Pollo Asado – September 14 through 18

Bella Mia – September 21 through 25

Marble Slab Creamery – September 28 through October 2

The organization said Chamber Raids allow ambassadors, board members, and the business community to support a local business by making a purchase.

Each month, ambassadors meet to decide which member of the Edinburg Chamber to raid.

“To ensure all our business members are being supported during these difficult times we have decided to support a different restaurant each week,” said Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce. The purpose of the event is to support both Edinburg businesses and the overall community. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing by utilizing the restaurant’s curbside service throughout the day, by having the raid, it gives our community to patronize a new business,” said Larralde.

For more information on future events and the Ambassador program, contact the chamber at 956-383-4974 or email Zayda Pacheco at membership@edinburg.com.