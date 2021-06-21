Edinburg Chamber to host July 4 car show

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will host a custom car, truck and hot rod show to celebrate Independence Day.

The family-friendly car show will take place during the Texas Cook’Em High Steaks, and will be free and open to the public.

Texas Cook’Em will also include vendors, live music, a children’s fun area and of course delicious barbeque.

The event will take place at the Ebony Hills Golf Course on Sunday, July 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

Free registration for vehicle entries is open. Judges will award the best paint award, best engine award, best of show car award, and best of show truck award.

To register, contact Judge Charlie Espinoza at (956) 330-9923 or Paul Ebrom at (956) 571-6738.