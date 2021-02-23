Edinburg Chamber of Commerce names new director of membership

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce and Board of Directors have announced Christina Barrera as the new director of membership.

The chamber said Barrera will work closely with leadership and staff to forward the mission of the chamber by expanding and serving over 300 chamber members. “Christina’s passion to serve others and her understanding of marketing and sales made this a clear choice,” said Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director at the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce.

Barrera comes to the Edinburg Chamber with 10 years of experience in the sales and marketing industry, said the release.

Her previous role focused on promoting and creating partnerships with local businesses through strategic advertising, said the chamber of commerce.

Barrera is experienced in providing public relations support, assisting in the logistics of events, and working closely with different organizations and individuals to foster growth in the community.