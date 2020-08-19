Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce hosts school supply drive

Source: Edinburg Chamber of Commerce

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced a school supply drive Monday through Friday until Aug. 27.

The chamber said with learning looking different this school year, many students are still in need of school supplies. They kindly ask their members to help students be prepared for the new school year.

Items needed:

  • Colored Pencils
  • Glue & Glue Sticks
  • #2 Pencils
  • Scissors
  • Folders
  • Loose Leaf Paper
  • Binders
  • Dividers
  • Composition Journals
  • Highlighters
  • Spiral Notebooks
  • Pens
  • Rulers

All donations will be accepted Monday through Friday until Aug. 27 at the Edinburg Chamber Depot located on 602 W. University Drive from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The chamber of commerce asks the public to please call upon arrival to (956) 383-4974.

