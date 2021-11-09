Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announces this year’s Night of Lights parade

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce will host their “Night of Lights” parade at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 in the Edinburg Downtown District.

The theme of this year’s parade will be “Rocking Around The Christmas Tree,” according to a press release by Edinburg Chamber of Commerce. Participants must design their floats using inspiration from different genres or decades of music.

There will be business, civic and school divisions, and awards will be given to first, second and third place in each division.

Those interesting in participating can fill out the form on the Edinburg website, or by visiting the Edinburg Chamber at 602 W. University Drive in Edinburg.

Completed forms must be submitted to information@edinburg.com or mailed to the Chamber of Commerce P.O. Box 85, Edinburg, Texas 78520.