Edinburg Chamber helps businesses with an outdoor market

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced its second Member Market on April 22 at the Edinburg Chamber Depot.

“We started this outdoor market to support our retail business members. We are very pleased to see an outpour of community support,” said Ronnie Larralde, Executive Director of the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s news release said attendees of the market discovered new products and services from their different members.

The market included the following vendors: Style & Grace, Frontier Rustic Store, Ericka’s Somabel Spa, Southern Melon Boutique, Edinburg Arts Foundation, Morikos Teppanyaki Grill, Inspired Creations, Edinburg Scenic Wetlands, LOVE Christian Gifts, Match Made Coffee Bar, Oh My Clog!, and Graze Box Co.

The chamber urges the public to call (956) 383-4974 for more information on upcoming events or click here.