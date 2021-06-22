Edinburg Chamber celebrates MOST History 50th Anniversary

EDINBURG, Texas — The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce announced earlier this month the Museum of South Texas History as its June Member of the Month, celebrating with a mixer on June 16.

According to the chamber’s news release, the historical museum first opened its doors to the 1910 Jail in the Spring of 1970. From that day on, the museum grew from a small county museum (Hidalgo County Historical Museum) to an American Alliance of Museums accredited museum (Museum of South Texas History) with state-of-the-art exhibitions set on a campus encompassing more than a city block.

The Edinburg Chamber will feature MOST History throughout June on various media platforms as its Member of the Month.

For more information visit the Edinburg Chamber of Commerce.