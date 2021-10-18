Edinburg celebrates annual “Los Muertos Bailan” festival

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg will host its annual “Los Muertos Bailan Festival”, a pre-celebration of the Day of the Dead.

The city’s news release said the festival will kick off with a traditional procession that will culminate at the community altar, which will be dedicated to the victims of COVID-19.

The festival begins on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. filled with dance presentations and will close with a free concert by Jaime de Anda.

For more information contact the Dustin M. Sekula Memorial Library at 956-383-6246 or visit the City of Edinburg’s Cultural Arts website.