Edinburg car chase ends in arrest of human smuggling suspects, police say

EDINBURG, Texas — On Tuesday Hidalgo County Constable PCT. 4 deputies said they assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) in a vehicle pursuit.

A social media post from the Hidalgo County Constable PCT. 4 said at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 23, Texas DPS was in pursuit of an individual in a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The pursuit ended when the Grand Cherokee collided with a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis inside Edinburg city limits.

The driver and passenger of the suspect vehicle were detained by Texas DPS and taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol for human smuggling, said the post.