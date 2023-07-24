EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police are working to keep businesses in town safe and crime-free.

The department has now launched a business watch program.

The Edinburg Police Department tells ValleyCentral the business watch program they are starting was inspired by another similar program.

“Since our neighborhood watch program is very successful, we’re trying to apply it to the businesses as well. That way we can cover that aspect as well, since we only do the community,” Officer Noe Ponce with Edinburg PD said.

Edinburg PD wants all local businesses to get involved to protect themselves and others.

“We’re trying to get businesses to actually work together, to use their resources to promote safety to deter crime and network. And also, in conjunction with the police department, we’re able to help them out with trainings for their employees,” Ponce added.

ValleyCentral spoke with Edinburg businesses, including one that was just blocks away from a weekend homicide. We asked the business whether or not they will get involved in the new program.

Mi Chula Restaurant is near the Garfield Avenue location of Sunday’s fatal shooting. The restaurant and its workers plan to sign up for the program.

“Absolutely! For all of the things they have to take care of. All of the businesses at night, to have more safety so we can continue working,” Kayra Bustamante, of Mi Chula Restaurant said.

At an Edinburg Brazilian Jiu Jitsu training center, the workers are confident they can defend themselves. Many of their clients are in law enforcement. Even though they have security cameras or sensors, they worry about what one break-in in their area would lead to.

“It might become a continuing factor that leaps over to another business, so on and so forth. So, if it’s all equally secured and protected, that’s pretty much I think what everybody’s goal is,” Albert Pena, South Texas Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor said.

These jiu jitsu specialists promise to be a potent force for the network.

For more about this network and Edinburg PD training, residents are asked to call 956-289-770 and ask about the business watch.